Punjab to close schools with high Covid positivity rate

LAHORE: The Punjab education department said on Saturday schools having high Covid-19 positivity rate will be closed in the province.

It said a massive testing drive has been launched in schools and that educational institutes will be closed keeping in view the Covid-19 positivity ratio.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided that educational institutions having high positivity rate of COVID-19 cases will be closed.

On January 19, the country’s nerve centre for Covid-19 response had announced a string of restrictions to curb rising Covid-19 cases.

It decided that classes for students aged below 12 years will be allowed with 50 per cent attendance in cities having an infection rate of over 10%. In other cities, however, schools will remain open with full attendance and students over the age of 12 years must be fully vaccinated.

Vaccination of students above 12 years will be compulsory from Feb 1, the NCOC said, adding that large-scale testing will be carried out at “high disease prevalence” educational institutes for targeted closure.

