Punjab to digitise all 41 manual toll plazas

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to fully digitise manual toll plazas across the province to improve traffic flow and ensure more efficient and transparent toll collection.

Provincial Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bherth chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review the initiative.

The meeting decided to abolish manual toll slips at all plazas by introducing a fully digital toll collection system.

The minister said a total of 41 toll plazas operating under the department would be digitised in phases.

Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bherth issued strict directives against overcharging, stating that such practices would not be tolerated. He also ordered a crackdown against those involved in overcharging.

He further directed the introduction of M-Tag facilities at all toll plazas.

The initiative will adopt a “One-App, One-System” model, similar to the motorway’s e-tolling system, across all electronic toll plazas.

Earlier, the provincial government approved public-private partnerships for the construction, repair, and rehabilitation of five major roads. Under this arrangement, private firms will be responsible for maintenance and development work.

Officials briefed that Punjab has achieved record savings of Rs 40 billion through e-tendering, reflecting improved efficiency and transparency in the system.

The chief minister also directed the installation of solar streetlights on all newly constructed roads and approved several beautification and redevelopment projects in Lahore, including at the Railway Station, Misri Shah, Data Darbar, and the Ek Moria and Do Moria bridges.