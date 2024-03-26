Punjab to distribute 50,000 solar kits

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday unveiled plan to distribute 50,000 solar systems across the province through “Chief Minister Roshan Gharana” programme.

Chairing a review meeting on Solar home solution, here on Tuesday, the CM directed to initiate immediate steps for the installation of one kilowatt solar systems. She also directed to bring in solar systems of the latest technology.

With the budget outlay of Rs 12.6 billion, 50,000 protected consumers using 100 units monthly will be given solar systems through balloting In Phase-I.

Gradually home based solar systems will be provided to other consumers of Punjab. A solar system will include advanced solar plate, inverter, battery and other allied accessories.

Provincial Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development, Secretaries Energy, Finance, Chief Executive Officer Punjab Power Development Company (PPDCL), Managing Director Punjab Power Development Board (PPDB) and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

In his first address after becoming Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz unveiled her vision for the next five years, with vowing to chalk out plan for consumers using less than 300 units of electricity.

Maryam Nawaz stated that the PML-N’s key objectives during her tenure would be the provision of employment, education and healthcare.

“I am working on a plan to provide solar panels in instalments to the consumers using up to 300 or below units of electricity,” she noted.