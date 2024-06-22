Punjab to get 3000 new buses

LAHORE: Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar revealed that the government had planned to introduce 3,000 buses in the province under a five-year plan.

Addressing a press conference along with Information Minister Azma Bokhari, the minister said electric buses – which are a part of the overall plan – would start running in Lahore by the end of this year.

Notably, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had already approved an initial project to introduce public transport system across the province, under which 657 environment-friendly buses will start running on the roads of Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur and other cities.

Earlier, the Punjab government announced to acquire 300 electric buses for provincial capital Lahore.

This was stated by senior provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb during a meeting headed by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz to review completion of Punjab chief minister’s 33 special projects.

In the meeting, Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was informed of plans to acquire 300 electric buses for Lahore.

In addition to Lahore, 330 electric buses will be introduced in other cities within Punjab. An extensive five-hour session was conducted to review the CM’s Special Projects and initiatives.