Punjab to ‘purchase’ luxury vehicles for PML-N parliamentary secretaries

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to buy luxury vehicles for PML-N parliamentary secretaries, ARY News citing sources.

According to sources, the vehicles will be purchased at a whopping cost of Rs. 61.2475 million, with 76 cars to be bought in total.

Sources said that 22 cars will be purchased for parliamentary secretaries at a cost of Rs. 22-29 million each, while 15 cars will be bought for the S&GAD department at a cost of Rs. 9.96 million each.

The Additional Chief Secretary of Punjab had requested the purchase of 76 cars, sources added.

Earlier, the Sindh government decided to buy new vehicles worth Rs2 billion for assistant commissioners.

Sindh’s general administration department penned a letter to the finance department for the release of Rs2 bln for buying new double cabin vehicles for 138 assistant commissioners. The administration stated the assistant commissioners will use the new vehicle for their day-to-day office work.

However, later Sindh High Court (SHC) barred the provincial government to purchase 138 double-cabin vehicles for ACs.

Following the petition, filed by Jamaat-e-Islami MPA Muhammad Farooq, arguing that the purchase of SUVs is unnecessary and a waste of public funds.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, the court suspended the implementation of a Sindh government’s notification regarding the purchase of 138 double cabin vehicles for ACs.