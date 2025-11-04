Punjab govt decides to impose electricity duty across province

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to impose an electricity duty across the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing official sources.

According to sources, the proposed duty of 4 paisa per unit will apply to industrial and commercial consumers using more than 500 KVA of electricity.

Consumers using 500 KVA or less will be exempt from the duty, while domestic users will also remain completely excluded from the levy.

The government plans to amend the Punjab Finance Act 1964 to introduce this new measure. The duty will be collected from industrial and commercial consumers connected to the national grid through DISCOs, while private power consumers will pay through electric inspectors, sources added.

Moreover, companies or entities operating generators above 500 KVA will also be brought under the tax net as part of the proposed legislation.

The bill will take effect once it receives final approval from Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan.

Meanwhile, Lahore remains on the top of the world’s most polluted big cities with 372 reading on the Air Quality Index on Tuesday, according to the Met Office.

Bad air continuing to haunt Lahore and other cities of Punjab despite the authorities’ desperate efforts and various steps to contain smog.

India’s New Delhi recorded 290 AQI reading and remained second from the top in the world’s cities with most polluted air.

With regard to air pollution in Pakistan, after Lahore Faisalabad with 338 on the pollution level index remained second. While Multan’s air pollution level recorded 246 and Peshawar’s 206.

The air quality reading of different localities of Lahore recorded above 600, as FF Pakistan pollution reading remained 629, CRP Office 617, Allama Iqbal Town 585. The AQI at Model Town link road recorded 563, Lower Mall 552 and Ravi Road 525.

Lahore has been consistently ranked top among the most polluted cities globally, prompting urgent action from authorities.

For days, Lahore has been enveloped by smog, a mix of fog and pollutants caused by low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning and winter cooling.