Punjab to launch crackdown against power theft

LAHORE: In a move to curb electricity theft and promote fair energy distribution, the Punjab government has announced a comprehensive crackdown against offenders, including government employees and officers assisting illegal activities, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

During a video link meeting – held at the Civil Secretariat – the Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, issued clear directives to Divisional Commissioners and Regional Police Officers (RPOs) to take strict action against the government employees and officers involved in the electricity theft.

The decision to take action against government officials is a part of the authority’s commitment to ensuring accountability at all levels.

The crackdown will not only target electricity thieves but will also seek to enhance the prosecution procedure following the registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) against such offenders.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman emphasized that the administration and police would extend their full support in the operation against electricity theft, adding that, a province-level committee to establish, tasked to monitoring the progress of this crackdown.

