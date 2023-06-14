Punjab to launch safe city projects in these cities

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab chief minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday approved safe city projects in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala districts, ARY News reported.

The chief minister approved the projects while chairing a meeting in Lahore.

The Punjab chief minister has directed authorities concerned to take measures for the early function of safe city projects in three Punjab cities.

The launch of safe city projects will improve law and order situation in three Punjab cities, he said.

Earlier in February, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had directed the authorities concerned to put in place effective reforms in Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) so those hardworking and competent officers could be encouraged

A meeting led by Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan was held at Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) in Lahore to review the security arrangements for foreigners, and measures against terrorism.

During the meeting, the minister was briefed about the anti-terrorism measures and security of foreigners across the province.

Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, National Coordinator NACTA Muhammad Tahir Rai, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, JDG Intelligence Bureau Lahore, Home Secretary Punjab, Additional IG CTD and PSCA Managing Director Kamran Khan attended the meeting.

The minister directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the people and foreigners.