Punjab to present budget 2025-26 on June 13

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to present its budget 2025-26 on June 13, with a proposal to avoid imposing new taxes, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the budget includes a development draft of Rs. 1,200 billion, with Rs. 1,076 billion allocated for 2,750 development schemes funded locally and Rs. 124.3 billion through foreign funding.

Sources revealed that Rs. 536 billion has been earmarked for 1,412 ongoing development projects, while Rs. 457 billion is proposed for new development schemes.

Additionally, 32 development programs are set to receive Rs. 207 billion. The budget also includes Rs. 100 billion for the Chief Minister’s Local Road Program, Rs. 1 billion for transitioning Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals to solar energy, and Rs. 750 million for shifting government higher secondary schools to solar power.

The Punjab Clean Water Authority is proposed to receive Rs. 4.34 billion, while the Chief Minister’s Schools Meal Program, covering eight districts, is allocated Rs. 9 billion. The Chief Minister’s Tractor Program is set to receive Rs. 10 billion, and Rs. 750 million is proposed for the construction and repair of an Agriculture House in Lahore.

A three-year program to boost mango production in Punjab, with an annual allocation of Rs. 750 million, has also been approved.

Further proposals include Rs. 500 million annually for the World Bank-funded Punjab Clean Air Program and Rs. 5.5 billion for the second phase of the Punjab Green Tractor Program. The government plans to establish a Trade and Investment House in Punjab with a proposed budget of Rs. 500 million. Additionally, Rs. 89 billion is allocated for the Chief Minister’s Easy Business Finance initiative, with Rs. 8 billion for northern regions and Rs. 6 billion for southern regions.

To promote renewable energy, Rs. 3 billion is proposed for installing solar systems in government colleges, and Rs. 3.4 billion for transitioning District and Sessions Courts and High Court benches to solar systems.

The Punjab Revenue Authority is also considering including non-tax sectors to enhance revenue. Plans to expand Punjab Business Facilitation Centers have been proposed with an allocation of Rs. 750 million.