Punjab prisons to go green with solar energy transition

Punjab government has decided to shift all 43 prisons across the province to solar energy, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the home department has finalized the plan and submitted it for approval to Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz after initial survey of all the jails with the assistance of the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC).

According to NRTC, the total cost of the project stands at approximately Rs4.35 billion, which is less than the current annual electricity and gas expenses of these jails.

Currently, the annual electricity and gas bill for Punjab’s prisons has reached Rs4.5 billion. By implementing the solar energy plan in phases, the province is expected to reduce electricity costs by up to 60 per cent.

The shift to green energy is projected to recover the investment within three years while providing long-term financial relief.

On February 1, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched the Agriculture Tubewell Solarization project through a balloting process in Lahore.

Under the project, the Punjab Government would provide subsidy worth five lac rupees for installation of 10 kilowatts solar system, subsidy worth seven point five lac rupees for 15 Kilowatts system and subsidy worth ten lac rupees for installation of 20 kilo watts solar system.

In the first phase, eight thousand tubewells would be selected from all over province through balloting, for conversion to solar energy.

On the occasion, Maryam Nawaz directed to complete the solarization process in the first phase by June this year.