Punjab to turn 440 small towns into model villages

Minister for Local Government, Punjab, Zeeshan Rafique has stated that under the “Model Village” program of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, 443 villages in 10 divisions of the province were going to be transformed into “Model Villages”.

Zeeshan Rafique unveiled this while reviewing the progress on the program, of the Chief Minister of Punjab, aimed at transforming rural infrastructure across the province.

Minister for local government, Zeeshan Rafique, has said that the first phase will focus on 224 villages, where on-ground work is scheduled to begin in mid-December.

Zeeshan Rafique has further stated that the first phase includes 36 villages in Sargodha and 40 in Sahiwal will be transformed to “ Model Villages”.

He said that in central Punjab, 53 villages in Gujranwala and 46 in Gujrat will be developed, while 62 villages in Multan and 36 in Dera Ghazi Khan are also part of the program.

Similarly, 46 villages in Lahore and Sheikhupura will receive upgraded municipal services. alongside 46 in Rawalpindi, 47 in Bahawalpur, and 31 villages in Faisalabad will be transformed into “Model Villages”.

Zeeshan Rafique stressed that the first phase of “Model Village” will be completed within ten months, benefiting approximately 3.4 million residents.