Punjab Transporters End Strike
- By Hassan Hafeez -
- Dec 08, 2025
LAHORE: The transport crisis in Punjab has concluded following successful negotiations between the Provincial Transport Minister, Bilal Akbar, and the Chairman of the Transporters United Action Committee, Ismatullah Niazi. The transporters have called off their strike and announced the immediate resumption of all suspended business activities, bringing relief to commercial and passenger transit.
In a joint press conference, Minister Bilal Akbar stated that the implementation of the new Traffic Ordinance 2025 has been temporarily halted for all commercial transport, though it will remain in effect for private vehicles. To clarify the implementation procedure for commercial transport, a special committee has been formed which will consult with all stakeholders and present its recommendations. Ismatullah Niazi confirmed the government had accepted their demands, leading to the end of the protest.
He specified that commercial vehicles will not be issued immediate fines, the fine rates will be decided by the new committee, and vehicles with complete documentation will neither be fined nor impounded. Furthermore, no new legal cases will be registered against the transporters.
Expressing confidence in the administration, the transporters announced they are immediately restoring normal life activities.