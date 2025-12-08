Punjab transporters stage wheel-jam strike over heavy e-fines

Transporters in several cities across Punjab are observing a wheel-jam strike on Monday to protest heavy e-fines and seizures of the vehicles, ARY News reported.

The strike announcement was made during a press conference by the Transporters Grand Alliance, which warned that both goods and public transport vehicles would remain off the roads if their demands were not met.

In Faisalabad, the traffic strike brought to a standstill major transport hubs, including general bus stands, wagon and truck stands, leaving passengers stranded.

Commuters reported long delays and difficulty finding alternative transport as most vehicles stayed off the road.

A similar shutdown was observed in Rawalpindi, where local and public transport operators suspended services in response to fines issued by traffic authorities.

Daily routine was also affected due to the disruption as school, college and university pick-up and drop-off services were stopped. According to residents, traffic in the city was greatly reduced, causing inconvenience to thousands of people.

In Okara, the transporters are also observing a complete wheel-jam strike. The transporters have vowed to continue the strike until their demands were met.

Vehicles were parked at stands as operators complained that the number and scale of challenges issued by the government was “beyond their ability to pay”.

Transport representatives have urged the authorities to revise the fine structure and provide relief to those affected, and warned of continued protests if nothing is done.