Punjab turned into Jalianwala Bagh during long march: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan on Friday blamed the federal government for turning Punjab province into Jalianwala Bagh through unauthorized raids and arrests, shelling through expired tear gas and torture of peaceful protesters during the party’s long march, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a press conference, Babar Awan lamented that expired tear gas shells that are banned globally were fired on peaceful protesters.

“History of Jalianwala Bagh was repeated in Punjab province after police carried out raids without arrest warrants and violated the chadar and char deewari in the province,” he said and added that the government violated the Constitutional rights of the masses to hold a peaceful protest.

He further claimed that multiple people are still missing and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has established a team of lawyers to gather information on raids and arrests.

A central helpline, 03018549940, is being established where details regarding raids and arrests could be shared with Advocate Neha Waseem, who will be looking after the legal matters from PTI central secretariat in Islamabad, he said.

Detailing other helplines in the provinces, Babar Awan said that Hassan Niazi will deal with cases in central Punjab at 03423937183, Aun Abbas in South Punjab at 03216311333, Atif Khan in KP at 03005006789, and Azam Swati in Hazara Division at 03335751600.

He further shared that for North Punjab, Naeem ul Hassan Awan could be reached out at 03005164042, while Justice (retd) Noor ul Haq and Haleem Adil Shaikh could be approached for complaints of raids and arrests in interior Sindh and Karachi respectively.

Comments