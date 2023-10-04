Two minors fall victim to ‘revenge killing’

LAHORE: Two minor children were killed by their maternal uncle in what police described as a ‘revenge killing’ incident, ARY News reported,

The incident took place in Zafarwal city of Punjab, wherein a man – identified as Rafaqat – killed four and eight-year-old nephews in revenge for his ‘brother’s murder’.

Sources told ARY News that Rafaqat’s brother was allegedly killed by his brother-in-law – who is currently in jail for the murder. Later, the man killed his two minor nephews to take revenge.

In the statement to the police, the accused regretted killing minor children, saying that he should have controlled anger. He said he was ready for any punishment for the ‘sin I committed’.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer (DPO) Zafarwal said that a case has been registered against the suspect while further investigation was underway.