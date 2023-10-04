28.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Two minors fall victim to ‘revenge killing’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Two minor children were killed by their maternal uncle in what police described as a ‘revenge killing’ incident, ARY News reported,

The incident took place in Zafarwal city of Punjab, wherein a man – identified as Rafaqat – killed four and eight-year-old nephews in revenge for his ‘brother’s murder’.

Sources told ARY News that Rafaqat’s brother was allegedly killed by his brother-in-law – who is currently in jail for the murder. Later, the man killed his two minor nephews to take revenge.

In the statement to the police, the accused regretted killing minor children, saying that he should have controlled anger. He said he was ready for any punishment for the ‘sin I committed’.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer (DPO) Zafarwal said that a case has been registered against the suspect while further investigation was underway.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.