Punjab unveils schedule for matric exams

LAHORE: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) across Punjab have announced the matriculation examination schedule, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to BISE Lahore and Faisalabad spokespersons, the matric exams will commence on April 1, for which the boards have completed all preparations.

As per the schedule, the first paper of Part II will be of Civics and Arabic, while the last paper of Pak Studies will be held on 17th April.

The 9th class examinations will start from April 18. The first paper will be of Home Economics. The 9th class examinations will continue till May 12.

Meanwhile, BISE Lahore has established 868 examination centres across the city and a control room has also been established at the board to oversee arrangements.

233,862 candidates will appear in exams out of which 126,398 are boys while 107,464 are girls.

Comments