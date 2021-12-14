Punjab uplifts major sectors by approving various development schemes

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 12,274.562 million.

These schemes were approved in the 45th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development scheme included Construction of Meer Chakar-a-Azam Rind Fly Over on Shumali Phatak Kot Addu – Daira Din Pannah Road in Tehsil Kot Addu, District Muzaffargarh at the cost of Rs. 633.124 million, Establishment of Tertiary Care Hospital (Nishtar-II) Multan at the cost of Rs. 9,596.540 million, establishment of Surgical City at Sialkot at the cost of Rs. 1,721.729 million and construction of Parking Sheds for Solid Waste Machinery in Sahiwal and Sialkot City at the cost of Rs. 323.169 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

