Earn Rs60,000 from Punjab Internship Program

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday announced the province’s first-ever comprehensive veterinary internship program, offering opportunities to 1,000 veterinary graduates and para-veterinarians.

According to an official handout, Rs600 million has been allocated for the initiative. Under the program, veterinary graduates holding a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree will receive a monthly stipend of Rs60,000, while para-vets and livestock assistants will be paid Rs40,000 per month during their internship.

Eligible applicants include DVM graduates recognized by the Higher Education Commission and candidates with a two-year Livestock Assistant Diploma (LAD). Applications can be submitted through the official portal www.jobs.punjab.gov.pk.

The chief minister said special quotas have been set aside for Veterinary Assistants, AI Technicians, and Lab Assistants in all 36 districts to ensure equitable participation. She added that the program aims to provide hands-on training to young professionals and deliver animal healthcare and consultation services directly to farmers.

“The purpose of this initiative is to promote livestock, strengthen the dairy sector, and build skilled manpower,” Maryam Nawaz said, adding that improved milk and meat production would also help boost Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.

“We want to harness Punjab’s livestock potential and make the province a hub of dairy and livestock development. We stand with farmers today and will continue to support them in the future,” she emphasized.