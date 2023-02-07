Punjab waives off tuition fees for Kashmiri students

LAHORE: Punjab government on Tuesday waived off tuition fees for Kashmiri students studying in the province, ARY News reported.

As per details, a delegation of Kashmiri students studying in Punjab called on Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore. The students apprised the Punjab caretaker CM about the problems being faced by them.

On the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi while waiving off tuition fees of Kashmiri students in Punjab, announced to provide laptops from the provincial government to 200 Kashmiri students.

Naqvi also said the Bank of Punjab will be directed for the opening of accounts of Kashmiri students, while steps will be taken for the special quota for Kashmiri students at the medical colleges of Punjab.

Punjab caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi also assured the visiting delegation of Kashmiri students of solution of their visa-related problems.

