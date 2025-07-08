PDMA warns of more monsoon rain as Punjab weather remains unstable

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released a fresh update on the changing Punjab weather, as monsoon rains continue across several districts, ARY News reported.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, Sheikhupura received the highest rainfall so far, recording 48 millimetres, followed by Lahore with 40 millimetres.

Other areas also saw light rain: Gujranwala recorded 6 mm, Murree 5 mm, Faisalabad 4 mm, Sialkot 2 mm, and Mandi Bahauddin received 1 mm of rainfall.

Rainfall was also reported in Attock, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalnagar, Kasur, and Bahawalpur, showing a widespread shift in Punjab weather conditions.

Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia stated that this spell of monsoon rain is likely to continue until tomorrow, and warned that heavy downpours are expected in many parts of Punjab over the next 24 hours.

He urged citizens to be cautious as the Punjab weather may become more severe.

In light of the current Punjab weather situation, DG PDMA has advised people to stay indoors during lightning and thunderstorms.

He also warned against staying in weak or damaged buildings, especially in rural areas, as heavy rain may cause structural damage.

The PDMA remains in contact with district administrations and continues to monitor the Punjab weather closely to ensure safety and timely response where needed.

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), rescue agencies, and administrative authorities to remain on high alert during the recent heavy rains and any potential emergency situations.

In anticipation of possible flooding in areas along the Indus River and other rivers, the prime minister has instructed the NDMA, rescue agencies, and administrative bodies to immediately implement safety measures and precautionary actions.

The prime minister directed the NDMA to strengthen coordination with the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) for effectively dealing with the flood situation.