Punjab will now elect its Mayors with direct popular vote: Governor

LAHORE: Governor Punjab has enacted the Punjab Local Government bill into a law by signing the legislation, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that the new local government system will empower the people in a real sense. “Prime Minister is fulfilling his promise of devolution of powers to the grassroots level,” he said.

“Empowering institutions is the foremost priority of the federal government,” Governor Sarwar further said.

“Empowered local councils are a dream of the prime minister, which is now becoming a reality,” he said.

“People will now elect their mayors with direct vote,” he said. “Mayors have been delegated powers to head local councils under the new system”, Sarwar said.

“Upcoming local government elections in Punjab will be held on the party basis. Metropolitan and district mayors will now be elected with direct popular vote,” he further said.

“Gujrat and Sialkot have been given status of metropolitan corporation and with it, Punjab now have total 11 metropolitan corporations,” the governor added.