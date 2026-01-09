Punjab education minister rejects fake news on winter vacations extension

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat on Friday rejected reports circulating on social media claiming that winter vacations across the province have been extended.

As cold weather continues in Punjab, rumours emerged online suggesting a possible extension of winter holidays, which are officially scheduled to end this week.

In a statement posted on X, Rana Sikandar Hayat clarified that all schools and colleges will reopen on January 12 (Monday) as per the announced schedule. He urged the public to avoid spreading or believing fake news.

The minister further stated that the notification circulating on social media regarding an extension of winter vacations is fake, adding that the Education Department has not issued any announcement in this regard.

“There is no extension in winter vacations for educational institutions in Punjab,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather is expected over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas during the next twelve hours.

Moderate to dense fog is likely to persist over Punjab, upper Sindh and plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Frost is likely to occur at isolated places in Potohar region and Kashmir during morning hours.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Peshawar three degree centigrade, Lahore nine, Karachi eleven, Quetta minus-three, Gilgit minus-four, Murree zero and Muzaffarabad four degree centigrade.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, very cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while cold and fogy in Jammu.