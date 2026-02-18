Punjab govt withdraws all appeals from SC against bail of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government on Wednesday withdrew all its appeals in the Supreme Court challenging the grant of bail to former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Muhammad Hashim Kakar, heard the Punjab government’s petitions against the bail granted to the PTI founder and his spouse in May 9 and other related cases.

During the hearing, the prosecutor representing the Punjab government informed the court that he had instructions not to press the appeals. He sought permission to withdraw all petitions filed against the lower court’s orders granting bail to Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

Accepting the request, the Supreme Court dismissed the petitions as withdrawn.

Separately, the same SC bench also heard an appeal in the Toshakhana case.

PTI founder’s counsel Latif Khosa said that a two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court had suspended Imran Khan’s sentence in the Toshakhana case. However, counsel argued that although the sentence had been suspended, the appeal had not yet been decided, and due to the pending decision, the PTI founder was not allowed to contest elections despite the suspension of his sentence.

Justice Hashim Kakar questioned whether the appeal had been decided. Latif Khosa replied that the appeal was still pending.

Justice Kakar observed that if a sentence has been suspended, there should be no legal obstacle, including participation in elections. He further asked whether a person would remain in jail or be released once the sentence is suspended.

Khosa responded that upon suspension of the sentence, the individual would be released.