Woman 'gang raped' in Punjab after being lured for free Ramadan ration

A young woman was allegedly gang raped after being lured on the pretext of receiving Ramadan rations in Punjab’s Daska, police said on Wednesday.

According to police officials, the woman had travelled from Daulatpur to collect ration supplies when two suspects allegedly held her hostage inside a workshop and assaulted her at gunpoint.

City Police have registered a case against the accused and formed special teams to carry out arrests.

In a separate incident on 15 February in Lahore, Kahna Police arrested two suspects from Johar Town in connection with the alleged gang rape of a pregnant woman associated with a private catering company.

Police officials stated that the victim worked as a waitress for a private catering firm. One of the suspects, reportedly the owner of the company, allegedly called her to a house on Defence Road under a false pretext, where he and an accomplice are accused of assaulting her.

According to Shehrbano Naqvi, SP Model Town, the suspects were traced and apprehended using modern technology. A case has been registered against them at Kahna Police Station.

Shehrbano Naqvi emphasised that those who exploit women deserve no leniency and that the accused will be brought to justice in accordance with the law.