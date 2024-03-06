Punjab’s 25-member cabinet to take oath today

LAHORE: Punjab’s 25-member cabinet will take oath on Wednesday (today) with Marriyum Aurangzeb as senior provincial minister, ARY News reported.

Governor Punjab Baleegh ur Rehman will administer oath at Governor House here to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s cabinet.

Senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb will hold the Planning & Development, Environment and Forests portfolios.

Other ministers and advisers would have following ministries: –

Uzma Bukhari (Infromation and Culture), Ashiq Hussain Kirmani (Agriculture), Kazim Pirzada (Irrigation), Rana Sikandar Hayat (School Education), Chaudhry Shafay Hussain (Industries), Sher Ali Gorchani (Mines and Mineral Development), Tahir Khalil Sindhu (Human Rights), Khawaja Salman Rafiq (Specialized Health), Khawaja Imran Nazir (Primary and Secondary Health), Zeeshan Rafiq (Local Govt) and Sohaib Barath (Communications).

According to sources, for the first time a Sikh MPA, Ramesh Singh Arora being given a portfolio in Punjab cabinet. He is being given Minorities portfolio in cabinet.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will also nominate Special Assistants today.