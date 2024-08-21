Here’s how to apply for Punjab’s ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ scheme

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday officially launched the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” program, aimed at providing affordable homes to the people of Punjab.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony in Lahore today, Maryam Nawaz announced that Punjab government will offer interest-free loans of up to Rs1.5 million, repayable in easy installments over 7 years.

These loans will be available for the construction of houses on plots of up to five marlas in urban areas and up to ten marlas in rural areas, she added.

How to apply?

She also mentioned that citizens can apply for these loans through the Punjab Information Technology Board portal or by calling the toll-free number 080009100 for more information.

The chief minister emphasized that the long-awaited dream of “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” has now become a reality.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif also revealed plans to introduce the largest solar program in the province’s history starting next year.

