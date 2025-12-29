Punjab's BISEs announce Intermediate Part 2 Results: Check Online via multiple ways
- Dec 29, 2025
LAHORE: Thousands of students appeared in second annual exams for FA, FSC, ICS or I.Com part-II earlier this year and now they are waiting for the results anxiously as Punjab’s all nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs)have declared the intermediate part 2 results for second annual examination.
The Class 12 results announced by Punjab Boards hold great significance for students, as they mark a major academic milestone.
The students will take their decisions about future study path hinge upon the scores.
Check Inter Part 2 Results Online
Students can check their intermediate part 2 or FA, FSC, ICS or I.Com part 2 results through official websites of their respective educational boards. Following is the list of the boards:
BISE Lahore
BISE Faisalabad
BISE Gujranwala
BISE Multan
BISE DG Khan
BISE Rawalpindi
BISE Sargodha
BISE Bahawalpur
BISE Sahiwal
Check Class 12 Results via SMS
Students can get their annual results for intermediate part II by sending SMS to a dedicated code. Following is the complete list of SMS code for all nine BISE in Punjab:
BISE Lahore: 800291
BISE Gujranwala: 800299
BISE Rawalpindi: 800296
BISE Multan: 800293
BISE Sahiwal: 800292
BISE Faisalabad: 800240
BISE Sargodha: 800290
BISE DG Khan: 800295
BISE Bahawalpur: 800298
Results through Gazette
The third way to check the results is gazette, which is issued by the boards on the result day. You can also download the complete copy of gazette to find the results in case you forget your roll number.