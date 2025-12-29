Punjab's BISEs announce Intermediate Part 2 Results: Check Online via multiple ways

LAHORE: Thousands of students appeared in second annual exams for FA, FSC, ICS or I.Com part-II earlier this year and now they are waiting for the results anxiously as Punjab’s all nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs)have declared the intermediate part 2 results for second annual examination.

The Class 12 results announced by Punjab Boards hold great significance for students, as they mark a major academic milestone.

The students will take their decisions about future study path hinge upon the scores.

Check Inter Part 2 Results Online

Students can check their intermediate part 2 or FA, FSC, ICS or I.Com part 2 results through official websites of their respective educational boards. Following is the list of the boards:

BISE Lahore

BISE Faisalabad

BISE Gujranwala

BISE Multan

BISE DG Khan

BISE Rawalpindi

BISE Sargodha

BISE Bahawalpur

BISE Sahiwal

Check Class 12 Results via SMS

Students can get their annual results for intermediate part II by sending SMS to a dedicated code. Following is the complete list of SMS code for all nine BISE in Punjab:

BISE Lahore: 800291

BISE Gujranwala: 800299

BISE Rawalpindi: 800296

BISE Multan: 800293

BISE Sahiwal: 800292

BISE Faisalabad: 800240

BISE Sargodha: 800290

BISE DG Khan: 800295

BISE Bahawalpur: 800298

Results through Gazette

The third way to check the results is gazette, which is issued by the boards on the result day. You can also download the complete copy of gazette to find the results in case you forget your roll number.