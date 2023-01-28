Punjab’s caretaker cabinet refuses salaries, stay in official residences

LAHORE: The caretaker cabinet of Punjab on Saturday voluntarily refused to take salaries and decided not to stay in official residences, ARY News reported.

According to details, caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi chaired the first provincial cabinet meeting, wherein the participants expressed their resolve to ensure transparent and free elections in the province.

During the meeting, the cabinet members voluntarily refused to take the salaries and official residences for stay. The meeting approved Rs1 billion for the families of martyred police officers.

The meeting also decided to relax the departmental rules for recruiting the children of martyrs. For the public welfare, the meeting decided that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab and senior police officials will hold open hearings.

Mohsin Naqvi reminded the cabinet members that the basic responsibility of this caretaker setup is to conduct free and fair elections. He urged the cabinet members to work for public welfare and Punjab’s development.

It is pertinent to mention here that an 11-member cabinet was sworn in as Punjab caretaker cabinet, which will serve till general elections take place in the province.

According to details, Governor Baligh Ur Rehman administered the oath to the newly-appointed cabinet members held at the Governor’s House. Caretaker chief minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi was also present in the oath-taking ceremony.

The appointed members include Bilal Afzal, SM Tanveer, Dr Javed Akram, Ibrahim Murad, Dr Jamal Nasir, Mansoor Qadir, Syed Azfar Ali Nasir Amir Mir, Wahab Riaz, Tamkinat Karim and Naseem Sadiq.

The development came after the Punjab Assembly was dissolved constitutionally as Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman excused himself from signing the summary.

Taking to Twitter, Governor Punjab wrote: “I have decided not to become part of the process leading to the dissolution of Punjab Assembly.”

