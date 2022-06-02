Punjab’s reserved seats: ECP to announce verdict today

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday has reserved its decision on the petitions with regard to the notification of five MPAs on reserved seats in the Punjab Assembly, ARY News reported.

A five-member ECP bench heard petitions filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and reserved a verdict after concluding of arguments.

The election body will announce the verdict today.

At the outset of the hearing today, Advocate General Punjab Shehbaz Shaukat told ECP that Punjab Assembly electoral college will complete after by-elections on 20 Punjab Assembly General Seats that fell vacant after PTI lawmakers were de-notified by ECP.

“ECP should issue notification on Punjab reserved seats on basis of by-polls on 20 vacant Punjab Assembly seats,” Punjab AGP added.

LHC GRANTS TIME TO ECP OVER NOMINATIONS ON PUNJAB RESERVED SEATS

“By-elections on 20 general seats will clear the party position in Punjab Assembly and reserved seats can only be allotted after the completion of the electoral college,” he said.

“How ECP can allot reserved seats to PTI on basis of vacant seats”? he inquired.

It is pertinen to mention here that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had approached LHC over nominating new members on the vacant reserved seats of the Punjab Assembly.

The petition filed through Advocate Azhar Siddique pleaded that the ECP had de-seated five members on reserved seats over changing their loyalties and the commission is now constitutionally bound to notify other members of the party.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to issue a ruling by June 2 with regard to the notification of five MPAs on reserved seats.

