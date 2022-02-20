PSL 2022: Who is this guy who did push-ups on Fakhar Zaman six?

The video of US Consul General Lahore William Makaneole has gone viral on social media for his unique push-up celebrations after Lahore Qalandars batter Fakhar Zaman’s huge six during a match against Islamabad United.

US Consul General William Makaneole had shown his presence in the match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United and was seen enjoying the outstanding batting of LQ batters.

Wearing Lahore Qalandars’ jersey, Makaneole was seen doing push-ups to celebrate Fakhar Zaman’s maximum off Marchant de Lange after sharing high-five with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja.

Absolutely nailing it is Fakhar Zaman and William Makaneole😎🤗😁 pic.twitter.com/stRSO3LH0m — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) February 19, 2022

The video has garnered over 173k views and thousands of likes and retweets.

Yesterday, Qalandars had lost three quick wickets after deciding to bat first but Fakhar Zaman, as usual, supported the sinking ship of his team who reached 197-6 in 20 overs.

This time, the left-handed batter had joined hands with Brook who stormed with his powerful century knock in the end. Fakhar had smashed 51 runs including four boundaries and a six.

In reply, United had not been able to start off things as quickly as they used to do earlier in the tournament. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zaman Khan, Rashid Khan and Haris Rauf bagged two wickets each to help Qalandars defend their set target.

Comments