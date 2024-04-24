Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun drops teaser of first single

Actor Allu Arjun dropped the teasers of the first song from his highly-anticipated Pushpa 2.

The song video gave a peak into the film’s universe backed by the vocals, also the title of the track, “Pushpa Pushpa”.

Devi Sri Prasad, who was the creator of the music for the Pushpa, also composed the upcoming single.

The montage shows Pushpa doing his iconic pose and ends with the reveal date: “First single ‘firing’ on May 1.”

Allu Arjun shared the teaser on his Instagram with a caption, “#Pushpa2FirstSingle “Pushpa Pushpa” will be out on May 1st at 11:07 AM.”

Pushpa 2: The Rule will see Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and Sunil reprising their roles from the first film.

The first impalement of the movie was a huge success helping Allu Arjun receive a National Film Award for his acting.

The movie is set to release on August 15 on India’s Independence Day.

The official teaser of Pushpa 2 was unveiled on the 42nd birthday of the South-Indian superstar on April 8.

To celebrate the birthday of the South cinema icon and lead star of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, Allur Arjun, makers unveiled the first official full-length teaser of the 2021 mega blockbuster’s sequel.

The filming for movie faced a delay following the actor’s ill health in December last year. Indian media reported that Allu Arjun complained of severe back pain, following a song and fight sequence.