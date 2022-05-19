Pushpa 2 on the way with double budget??

he budget of the upcoming Telugu language film Pushpa 2 will have a budget double than that of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1.

Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1, which was dubbed in many languages, was made on a budget of INR194 crores. It proved to be a massive success with an estimated gross earning of INR360 crores.

According to India-based news agency, a source said the budget of Pushpa: The Rule is said to be around INR400 crores. They added the film’s shooting will be complete in January next year.

“The unit is looking to complete shooting by January next year and allot at least four months for post-production activities,” the sources was quoted saying in the report. “The post-production on the first part was hurried due to the release deadline and they don’t want to repeat the same error again.

“The scale of the second part will be a notch higher, obviously. The first part was made on a budget of INR194 crore, while the producers are looking at investing INR400 crore on the second part. At the same time, Mythri Movie Makers are keen on reserving the Hindi dubbing rights with themselves this time around.”

The source added that director Sukumar is back to work on Pushpa 2 after spending leisure time in the United States with his family. They added that no Bollywood star has been approached for the project as yet.

“While the story of Pushpa: The Rule is in place, Sukumar will be sitting down with his writing team again to nail the perfect screenplay. He has recharged his batteries by taking a short trip to the US with his family sometime back, and is now raring to go. Most of the second part too will be shot in Maredumilli forest, East Godavari,” the source said.

They added: “As far as the casting goes, chances of Sukumar taking some Bollywood names are slim. The team has delivered a super hit in Hindi by having some familiar names from the south industry and they want to stick to it.”

