‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ hit by tragedy

The highly anticipated Indian film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule‘ was hit by tragedy as several of its crew members met with a horrific accident.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

An Indian news website reported that the ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule‘ crew were travelling in a bus which crashed into another bus in Narketpalle village in Telangana state’s Nalgonda district.

Several members of the team got severely injured. The wounded are being treated at a nearby hospital.

The producers have not issued an official statement.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule‘ will be the sequel to its predecessor. The fans were treated to its first look in April.

The clip begins with the headlines of Pushpa (Allu Arjun) escaping the Tirupati jail and being shot multiple times by the cops before he disappeared into the Seshachalam forests.

The rumours of him being shot by the police in an encounter caused protests and riots in the city by the public who recounted on all the incidents Pushpa helped them with his black money.

Related – Allu Arjun demands THIS hefty amount for ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’.

Amidst this, the protagonist is seen alive in the footage from the forests, as he strikes the iconic ‘thaggede la’ pose to one of the cameras.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna play lead roles in the Sukumar-directed flick.

The cast also includes Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, and others.