Pushpa: Mithun Chakraborty compares movie to 90s cinema

Bollywood veteran Mithun Chakraborty believed that Allu Arjun’s latest smasher ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is similar to his masala films from the 80s and 90s.

Yesteryear star of Bollywood movies, Mithun Chakraborty who is set to make his digital debut soon with Amazon Prime’s slated ‘Bestseller’, sat down for a candid conversation with an Indian tabloid, giving more insights on his upcoming show, while the celeb also felt that recent blockbuster ‘Pushpa’ is much like his movies from past decades.

Speaking of his debut on an OTT platform where he will be seen as a cop investigating attacks on the show’s protagonist, the 71-year-old uttered: “I don’t understand what debut or digital debut. I have done a project. As an actor, I have to go through all the exercises to get into the character. I didn’t find anything different.”

“The platform may be different but why is it a debut, I don’t understand. Maybe I am ignorant but I don’t see the difference”, he further debated.

Being a part of over 370 films, Chakraborty reflected upon how the dynamics of the entertainment industry have changed since his debut almost 46 years ago, “I feel the human values have diminished a bit.”

“This social media has done that… if nothing else, in the old days, we all used to sit together and eat. Now, we sit in our vanity vans.”

“Technically, we have gone forward. There, we have improved. But the storyline remains the same,” he argued while hinting at Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’.

“Look at Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa. It is basically a single-screen film. How did it become such a big hit? Because people are relating to it.”

Responding to the query if he ‘finds the blockbuster similar to masala films he has been a part of in the 80s and 90s’, Mithun affirmed, “Yes exactly like that. It is all about playing to the gallery. Allu Arjun is a superstar and his superstardom has been used in the film with some fantastic timing.”

The veteran’s first digital project, ‘Bestseller’ will stream on February 18. Apart from Mithun, it features Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan in lead roles.

