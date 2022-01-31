Pushpa: The Rise continues to lead in 6th week, beats ‘Baahubali’

Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ part-1 continues dominating the box office, beats Prabhas’ ‘Baahubali: The conclusion’ in the sixth week of release.

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, originally made in Telugu, has been adapted in over four regional languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Hindi version of the action drama opening to weak show with the collection being meager INR3 crore on debut day, has struck the chord at last.

Becoming a social media sensation, the Sukumar directorial has taken the domestic box office by storm, elevating its opening collection for consecutively three weeks. In the sixth week of release, the rag to riches plot dethrones the Prabhas lead mega buster ‘Baahubali: The conclusion’ for the third spot.

With its sixth-week collection being INR6.17 crore, the movie (Pushpa) ousted the second part of Prabhas starrer ‘Baahubali’ and Ayushman Khurana’s ‘Badhaai Ho’ for the third rank, which earned INR5.35 crore and INR5.95 crores respectively.

#Pushpa grossed around ₹365cr worldwide with a share of ₹195cr in 6 Weeks (43 Days)

43 Days India Nett: ₹280cr

North India and Tamil markets are biggest plus…#PushpaTheRule #PushpaOnPrime — Box Office Biz (@BoxOfficeBizz) January 30, 2022

However, the magnum opus failed to surpass Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ and ‘Padmaavat’, resting on first and second spots.

The sixth-week collections in the Hindi circuits mean that the action thriller is the third-highest earning film in Indian cinema history.

It is pertinent to mention the Telegu-languaged film has now earned over INR 350 crores from all over the world. It made its name to the top twenty biggest Indian grosser ever list and may reach up to the sixteenth place, as per the analysts.

South Indian films that can do Rs.200 cr + in Hindi 2022..

1- #RRR

2 – #KGF2

3 – #PushpaTheRule

4 – #Salaar — Box Office Biz (@BoxOfficeBizz) January 30, 2022

The mega-hit stars the rising actor Rashmika Mandanna and Telugu debutant Fahadh Faasil in the cast along with Arjun portraying the role of Pushpa, a coolie who goes from rags to riches.

Citing to the success of the first part, the makers have already decided to come up with a sequel. As per the sources, “no one expected ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ to be such a nationwide blockbuster, especially during these pandemic times. Now that it has surpassed all expectations at the box office even in the Hindi belt, Sukumar will be re-writing some crucial sequences in the sequel to make it more accessible to Hindi audiences”.

