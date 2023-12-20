24.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Putin calls for ‘severe’ response to foreign destabilisation

AFP
By AFP
|

TOP NEWS

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Wednesday for a “severe” response to foreign agents who aim to destabilise Russia by aiding Ukraine.

“The Kyiv regime with direct support of foreign special services has taken the path of terrorist methods, practically state terrorism,” Putin said in a video address.

“These are acts of sabotage against civilian sites, transport and energy infrastructure, attacks against civilians and representatives of authority,” he said.

Numerous sabotages on Russian railroads and drone attacks attributed to Ukraine have been reported since Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine in February 2022.

“The attempts by foreign special agents to destabilise the political and social situation in Russia must be severely stopped,” Putin said in his address on security agency workers’ day.

“Security services have no easy task. But you have all the necessary potential, all the possibilities in order to ensure the security of the state, of society and our citizens.”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.