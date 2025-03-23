Putin prayed for Donald Trump, says US Envoy

Russian President Vladimir Putin prayed for Donald Trump following an assassination attempt during the 2024 US presidential campaign, according to US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Speaking on Tucker Carlson’s podcast, Witkoff revealed that Putin went to a church and prayed for the US president after the assassination attempt on him.

According to the US envoy, the Russian president described Trump as a “friend.”

The incident occurred after an assassin’s bullet grazed Donald Trump’s ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Witkoff shared that Vladimir Putin prayed for Trump after the 2024 assassination attempt and this gesture was not politically motivated but stemmed from their friendship.

As a token of goodwill, the Russian president also commissioned a portrait of Trump by a Russian artist, which was later delivered to the US president. Trump was reportedly touched by the gesture.

The revelation comes amid ongoing discussions about the Ukraine war. Witkoff praised Putin’s willingness to engage in dialogue, calling him “super smart” and not “a bad guy.”

Read more: After Trump request, Putin says he will let Ukraine troops in Kursk live if they surrender

He emphasised the importance of communication in resolving conflicts, including the war in Ukraine.

The key issue in the Ukraine conflict, according to Witkoff, is Russia’s claim to four eastern regions—Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson.

These territories, along with Crimea, were annexed by Russia following referendums widely condemned as illegitimate by the international community.

Witkoff noted that resolving the status of these regions is crucial for peace talks, describing it as “the elephant in the room.”

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy opposes ceding any territory, Witkoff questioned whether Ukraine could politically survive acknowledging Russian control.

He added that Russia appears content with its current territorial gains and has no intention of expanding further.

The assassination attempt on Trump and Putin’s subsequent actions highlights the complex dynamics of US-Russia relations.

As diplomatic efforts continue, the personal connection between the two leaders may play a role in shaping future negotiations.