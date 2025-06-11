web analytics
Putin says special attention should be paid to nuclear triad in Russia’s new arms programme

By Reuters
TOP NEWS

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that special attention in the country’s new arms programme should be paid to the nuclear triad – land-based, sea-based and aircraft-launched weapons.

Putin’s remarks, broadcast on state television, were made at a meeting of senior officials devoted to the country’s arms industry.

“Undoubtedly, special attention should be paid to the nuclear triad, which has been and will remain the guarantee of Russia’s sovereignty and plays a key role in upholding the balance of forces in the world,” Putin said.

A total of 95% of weapons in Russia’s strategic nuclear forces, he said, were fully up-to-date.

“This is a good indicator and, in essence, the highest among all the world’s nuclear powers,” he told the gathering.

