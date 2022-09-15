Friday, September 16, 2022
Putin, Xi set to meet on Thursday in Samarkand

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan early on Thursday afternoon, a schedule distributed by the Russian delegation to the media showed.

The two leaders are in Samarkand to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional security group. They will also hold a three-way meeting with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh.

Separately, the Uzbek government said Putin was traveling to Samarkand and would also meet Iranian, Kyrgyz, Pakistani, Turkmen, and Uzbek leaders.

On Friday, Putin is set to meet the leaders of Azerbaijan, India, and Turkey, it added in a statement.

Reuters

