Finance Minister Visits PVARA, reviews Pakistan’s First Virtual Asset Regulatory Framework

The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue of Pakistan, Muhammad Aurangzeb, has paid his first official visit to the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (PVARA), where he was briefed on the Authority’s ongoing work to establish Pakistan’s first regulatory framework for virtual assets.

The senior leadership of PVARA presented a detailed overview of the Authority’s mandate, policy direction, and progress on the development of a comprehensive governance structure for virtual assets.

The briefing covered the Authority’s phased approach, designed to ensure that regulation in this sector is aligned with Pakistan’s national priorities, protects consumers, and supports financial stability.

The finance minister was updated on the Authority’s consultations with domestic and international stakeholders, the drafting of regulatory guidelines, and the measures being taken to ensure that Pakistan moves towards a clear and transparent virtual assets regime while adhering to all legal and procedural requirements.

The Minister praised the Authority’s work since its inception, stressing the importance of timely implementation and the need for regulatory clarity to safeguard Pakistan’s financial interests.

He also directed his office to resolve any administrative or procedural hurdles faced by PVARA, reaffirming the government’s support for the initiative.

He underscored that strengthening Pakistan’s regulatory institutions is essential for building confidence, attracting investment, and positioning Pakistan in step with global developments in the digital economy.

On this occasion, PVARA Chairman Bilal Bin Saqib said the Authority was building the framework from the ground up with a Pakistan-first approach, highlighting commitments to responsible innovation and strong safeguards. He added that the Minister’s guidance would accelerate progress in shaping Pakistan’s digital-asset landscape.

A notable development for Pakistan’s global positioning in the virtual assets space is that the Chairman of PVARA is now part of the World Economic Forum’s Steering Committee on Digital Asset Regulations.

The visit concluded with a reiteration of the government’s commitment to responsible innovation, institutional strengthening, and ensuring that Pakistan’s approach to virtual assets remains transparent, secure, and fully compliant with national laws and international best practices.