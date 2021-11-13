Python climbs tree using a unique way, video goes viral

A video of a python climbing a tree has gone viral on social media as it shows the snake using a unique way to perform the act despite its heavyweight.

According to a report, the snake seen in the video is a reticulated python, which is one of the most dangerous snakes in the world. It is also the longest reptile in the world that can grow in a range of 1.5 to 6.5 m (4.9 to 21.3 ft) and weight upto 75 kg.

In the video, the massive python climbs up a tall palm tree in a fascinating way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Pythons (@royal_pythons_)



The snake could be seen wrapping itself to the thick tree bark, coiling around it, and then lifting its head up. It then continues with the same method and manages to climb up high on the tree.

The netizens have responded in two ways with some terming the climb as incredible while the others saying as to how a person could save his life if the python is able to climb the tree.

“That’s a nightmare if some is climbing a tree to get away from a Ret Python,” one user said on the Instagram post.

