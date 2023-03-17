“QTV TUTOR HAS PUBLISHED THE QAIDA THAT WILL HELP STUDENTS TO LEARN ONLINE”

Qtv Tutor a well-known Quran learning website has published its stitch-bound Qaida. The Qaida is made under the guidance of experienced teachers who have years of experience in teaching the Quran with tajweed.

The main objective of this newly designed Qaida is to teach the pupils basics of Quran along with the principles of Tajweed. The Qaida includes all the basic rules and principles of Tajweed which help the children to learn conveniently. It includes many features like the examples mentioned in it are taken directly from the Quran so the students can easily incorporate the rules when they start learning the Holy Quran. Moreover, it includes exercises that aid in revising the topics that have been done before.

The texts of Qaida are very sharp and clear which helps in concise understanding. The Qaida is covered with a special B5 clear plastic which allows carrying it easily. You can take this Qaida anywhere with you without any fear of mishandling.

QTV Qaida has been designed to make the process of learning tajweed easier, especially for beginners. The language used in it is very simple and easy to understand; even it can easily be read by a child. For those students who reside in foreign countries and can understand only the English language, this Qaida is the best choice for them.

Every lesson has a section where the objective of the lesson is explained in English language along with other minor details. In the initial lessons, the sound of every letter along with the Arabic language is also explained in English so that the child can learn it easily.

The font used in the Qtv Qaida is the font used in the traditional Quran. This helps the student to understand the letters and words in a better way and when the student reaches to stage of Quran recitation, they can easily do it without any difficulty. Moreover, the typefaces and text used by Qaida are also clean and crisp. The basic rules of Tajweed are covered in this Qaida which are essential for the recitation of the Holy Quran.

It contains 18 lessons that cover all the rules and principles of Tajweed in a very clear manner along with exercises section, which helps the students in revision, and they don’t forget the lessons they have learnt before. Every sign and symbol in each lesson is printed in different colors which attract the students and they remember the meaning of each symbol and how it is used.

Learning through QTV Qaida helps students to understand the Quran better. It teaches the pronunciation of Arabic letters, words, and phrases used in the Quran which helps to develop proper pronunciation skills of Arabic letters. It teaches the correct way to articulate letters, such as the elongation of vowels, nasal sounds, and the pronunciation of letters that too in the English language.Learning through this Qaida helps the students to enhance their Quranic recitation skills. The Qaida is a guide for anyone who is new in learning the Tajweed of the Holy Quran. It is designed in keeping the minds the needs and requirements of the students.

This highly knowledgeable Qaida was gifted to many well-known scholars of the country which include Mufti Sohail Raza Amjadi, Dr. Muhammad Ahmed Qadri, Mufti Muhammad Ahsan Ahmed Naveed, and Mufti Muhammad Amir. All these famous personalities were impressed with this Qaida and found it very useful in teaching Tajweed to students. They were quite impressed with the efforts done by the Qtv Tutor in designing this Qaida.

QTV Tutor’s newly published Qaida is the best choice for beginners who want to learn the Tajweed rules. The easy explanation and notes help the students to learn better and increase their interest as they can easily everything written in it. Additionally their examples are included from the Holy Quran which prepares the students for Holy Quran recitation with tajweed. People who are residing in countries like America, the United Kingdom, or Australia can benefit themselves with this Qaida as its specially designed for children residing in foreign countries.

