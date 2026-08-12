KARACHI: Dr Nighat Shah, daughter of former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah, has been granted a three-year extension as a professor at Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU), a day before she was due to retire from government service at the age of 60.

The Sindh Universities and Boards Department, in a letter addressed to the Vice Chancellor of JSMU, directed the implementation of the provincial cabinet’s decision regarding the appointment of Prof Dr Nighat Shah.

The letter referred to the minutes of the provincial cabinet meeting held on August 5, 2026, particularly Agenda Item No. 16, and conveyed the cabinet’s decision for immediate implementation and strict compliance.

According to the letter, the provincial cabinet considered the matter in the “larger public interest” and directed the JSMU VC to consider Dr Nighat Shah’s appointment as professor for a period of three years, in accordance with the prescribed procedure under a Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) notification dated May 19, 2026.

The cabinet cited continuity of specialised healthcare services, academic leadership, postgraduate medical education, research, innovation and institutional excellence as the reasons for the proposed appointment.

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The Universities and Boards Department directed the JSMU Vice Chancellor to implement the cabinet decision “in letter and spirit” without delay and submit a compliance report, along with details of action taken, to the department on a priority basis.

Retirement order issued earlier

The development comes after JSMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amjad Siraj Memon had issued a memorandum stating that Dr Nighat Shah would retire from government service upon attaining the age of superannuation of 60 years on August 12, 2026.

The memorandum stated that Prof Dr Nighat Shah, wife of Syed Hasan Nisar Shah and Professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics (BPS-21) at JSMU, would stand retired from government service with effect from August 12, 2026.

However, the provincial cabinet now approved her appointment for another three years.

Dr Nighat Shah had initially joined JSMU as an associate professor and was subsequently promoted to professor. According to the information available, five associate professors with considerable experience may be affected in terms of their promotion prospects by her reappointment.

PMDC rules on retired faculty

The PMDC, in its notification issued on May 19, 2026, allowed public-sector medical and dental institutions to engage retired faculty members on a contractual basis up to the age of 65.

The notification, however, clarified that such contractual engagement should not adversely affect the promotion prospects, career progression or cadre structure of junior faculty members.

It also stated that the decision was enabling in nature and should not be construed as mandatory or binding on any institution.

The reappointment of Dr Nighat Shah has therefore raised questions over its potential impact on the career progression of junior faculty members at JSMU.