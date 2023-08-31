Qamar Bajwa was onboard on ex-PM’s Russia visit, says Tahir Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Allama Tahir Ashrafi has said that former chief of army staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa was onboard on the Russia visit of the then prime minister.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Allama Tahir Ashrafi said former COAS General (retired) Qamar Bajwa endorsed the decision of the former prime minister to visit Russia.

Ashrafi said the PTI chairman had numerous opportunities to improve matters but he failed due to trust deficit. A close personality to the former prime minister tried to settle the matter but he backed off on the assurance of taking the PTI chief’s guarantee, Allama Tahir Ashrafi claimed.

The religious scholar said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is a ‘short-tampered’ man, who committed mistakes and the rest of the matters were taken care of by Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Read more: All institutions were on board over former PM’s Russia visit: DG ISPR

Ashrafi said the relations with the Islamic countries were ‘disturbed’ during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. Without naming the name of a Muslim country’s leader, Ashrafi said, that whenever the Pakistani rulers find themselves trapped in difficult situations, they seek our help.

Replying to a question about elections, the chairman Pakistan Ulema Council said even ECP is not ‘sure’ when will general elections take place in the country.

People will forget the elections, if the current system starts ‘delivering’, Tahir Ashrafi claimed.