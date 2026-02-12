ISPR shares update on Gen (R) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s health

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday provided an update on the health of former Chief of Army Staff, General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to the military’s media wing, former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military), sustained an injury after a fall at his residence.

ISPR stated that he is currently under treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi.

A day earlier, ARY News reported, citing family sources, that Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa sustained a skull fracture and other injuries after a fall at his residence.

He was subsequently admitted to a hospital in Rawalpindi, where he is currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The family stated that the incident occurred at 4:30 AM when he fell in his bathroom.

Qamar Javed Bajwa, (born 11 November 1960) is a retired Pakistani four-star general who served as the tenth chief of the Army Staff of Pakistan from 29 November 2016 to 29 November 2022.

Qamar Javed Bajwa served as the 10th Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan from November 2016 to November 2022.

Born on November 11, 1960, in Karachi, Bajwa was educated at F.G. Sir Syed College and Gordon College in Rawalpindi before joining the Pakistan Military Academy in 1978.

He was commissioned in 1980 in the 16th Baloch Regiment, the same unit his father commanded.

Bajwa’s military career spanned over four decades, with notable roles including Commander of the X Corps, Inspector General of Training and Evaluation, and Force Commander of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He was ranked 68th in Forbes’ list of the World’s Most Powerful People in 2018. Bajwa is known for his his focus on counter-terrorism operations