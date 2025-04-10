QAMBAR: Police fails to arrest lady teacher’s killer cop

QAMBAR: The police failed to arrest the killer of Qambar’s government school’s lady teacher after three days passed to the incident.

Sadaf Haslo, a teacher at Qambar government primary school, was murdered by her policeman groom, Farid Haslo, after her refusal to Rukhsati from her home.

Family members of the victim expressed their concern over police’s failure to arrest their department colleague.

People’s Party leader Faryal Talpur taken notice of the murder incident and asked Sindh’s home ministr Ziaul Hassan Lanjar for early arrest of the absconding murder accused.

Accused Farid Haslo reportedly killed Sadaf Haslo when she was returning to home from school.