Qandeel Baloch’s killer acquitted by court

MULTAN: Main culprit of the murder of social media personality Qandeel Baloch has been acquitted by Lahore High Court, ARY News reported on Monday.

A bench of Lahore High Court acquitted Muhammad Wasim, Qandeel’s brother, who was the key accused in the high profile murder case of the social media star.

The mother of the murder victim as well as the killer, filed an affidavit in the court that culprit Muhammad Wasim has been pardoned.

A model court in Multan had awarded Muhammad Wasim life imprisonment in the murder case in September 2019.

Judge Imran Shafi of Multan model court while announcing the court verdict had acquitted other accused including a prominent cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi.

Five accused were nominated in the high profile murder case.

Qandeel Baloch’s dead body was found in her ancestral home in Multan city on July 15, 2016.

The murder shook the whole nation and soon her brother was arrested in case who confessed to killing the social media celebrity for “honour”.

Wasim said that he strangled her to death for bringing “disgrace to the family”.

The father of the victim, who was the complainant in the case, had filed an affidavit in the court during the hearing, informing it that he has pardoned the accused and that he will have no objection to his son’s release on bail. However, the trial court had rejected the request.

