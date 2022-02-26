Qandeel Baloch murder: State to appeal decision in SC

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for Law Maleeka Bokhari on Saturday said that the state has decided to appeal the court judgment in the murder case of Qandeel Baloch before the Supreme Court.

Referring to the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) acquittal of the prime suspect in Qandeel Baloch murder case, the MNA said: “State has decided to appeal the decision in the Qandeel Baloch case before the SC. Any decision which disregards evidence & is premised upon weak interpretation of law cannot be allowed to set a dangerous precedent.”

She further said that number of innocent women were murdered under “the false pretext of honour” and decisions that “disregard evidence and are premised upon the weak interpretation of the law cannot be allowed”.

Lahore High Court on Feb 14 acquitted the main culprit of the murder of social media personality Qandeel Baloch.

A bench of Lahore High Court acquitted Muhammad Wasim, Qandeel’s brother, who was the key accused in the high profile murder case of the social media star.

The mother of the murder victim as well as the killer, filed an affidavit in the court that culprit Muhammad Wasim has been pardoned.

A model court in Multan had awarded Muhammad Wasim life imprisonment in the murder case in September 2019.

