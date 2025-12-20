QAR to PKR: Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Dec. 20, 2025

Karachi/Doha, December 20, 2025 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) stands at 76.88 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, easing further from 76.96 PKR on December 13 and 77.04 PKR on November 29.

This latest drop deepens the downward path that began after July’s high point, while Qatar’s strong energy sector keeps the currency supported in quiet markets. The falling rate continues to matter greatly for expatriates and those watching financial links between Qatar and Pakistan.

The QAR has lost ground steadily in recent months. Previous levels include 77.10 PKR on November 22, 77.15 PKR on November 8, 77.17 PKR on October 25, 77.20 PKR on October 11, and 77.26 PKR on October 4. Higher readings earlier featured 77.93 PKR on September 5, 77.88 PKR on August 12, and the year’s top of 78.26 PKR on July 19. June ended at 77.86 PKR, starting from 77.39 PKR. Pakistan’s ongoing reforms and international backing have helped lift the PKR, fueling this change.

The QAR-PKR exchange rate depends on forex supply and demand, affected by trade, remittances, and policy choices. Fixed at 3.64 QAR per USD, the QAR enjoys reliability from Qatar’s LNG exports. The floating PKR responds swiftly to inflation, politics, and reserve changes, giving it an advantage lately, according to analysts.

More than 125,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar feel the effect on money sent home. A 1,000 QAR transfer, worth 76,960 PKR on December 13, now brings 76,880 PKR—80 PKR less and 510 PKR short of June’s 77,390 PKR level. Families in Pakistan may struggle more with expenses like education, medical care, or daily needs. Workers paid in PKR, however, could see slight savings on imported products such as appliances.

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), introduced in 1966 as QR or ر.ق, remains dollar-pegged and run by the Qatar Central Bank, central to the Gulf’s active economy. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), ₨ since 1948, is controlled by the State Bank of Pakistan and reacts to economic developments.