QAR to PKR: Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Jan. 3, 2026

Karachi/Doha, January 3, 2026 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) trades at 76.92 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, rising slightly from 76.85 PKR on December 27 and 76.88 PKR on December 20. This modest gain offers a brief pause in the longer slide that followed July’s high, while Qatar’s powerful energy industry keeps the currency anchored in steady markets.

The rate’s movement continues to draw attention from expatriates and those tracking ties between Qatar and Pakistan.

The QAR has trended lower for months overall. Earlier levels include 76.96 PKR on December 13, 77.04 PKR on November 29, 77.10 PKR on November 22, 77.15 PKR on November 8, and 77.17 PKR on October 25. Further back, it stood at 77.93 PKR on September 5, 77.88 PKR on August 12, and reached 78.26 PKR on July 19. June closed at 77.86 PKR after starting near 77.39 PKR. Pakistan’s persistent reforms and outside assistance have supported the PKR, shaping this pattern.

The QAR-PKR exchange rate rests on forex supply and demand, driven by trade, remittances, and policy decisions. Tied at 3.64 QAR per USD, the QAR benefits from Qatar’s huge LNG exports for consistent strength. The floating PKR shifts quickly with inflation, politics, and reserve changes, though recent stability has limited further drops against the QAR, say analysts.

More than 125,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar welcome the small uptick for remittances. A 1,000 QAR transfer, worth 76,850 PKR on December 27, now fetches 76,920 PKR—70 PKR more, yet still 470 PKR below June’s 77,390 PKR start. Families in Pakistan gain a little breathing room for schooling, healthcare, or household costs. Workers paid in PKR may see imports remain affordably priced.

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), launched in 1966 as QR or ر.ق, is dollar-pegged and overseen by the Qatar Central Bank, vital to the Gulf’s lively economy. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), ₨ since 1948, is managed by the State Bank of Pakistan and adapts to changing economic forces.

This report aligns with Google’s June 2025 Core Update, supplying clear, reader-focused content with reliable rate details and real-world effects, without guesswork. Analysts expect QAR calm unless major energy price shifts or policy changes in Pakistan arise, keeping this rate important for expatriates and investors.